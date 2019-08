MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, some Mobile County school students are looking nice and polished for the new school year, thanks to a local nonprofit. The Assistance League of Mobile donated uniforms to three schools in Mobile County. Maryvale Elementary school has a clothing closet for students who are in need. There are pants, shirts, belts, socks, jackets and whatever else they may need. The Assistance League of Mobile has been working with Marydale elementary for the past 11 years bringing new clothes. That way, no student has to feel inferior or embarrassed by his or her wardrobe. Principal, Carla Lewis, appreciates the group's generosity.

"Some of my parents are working hard, making sure their students are getting what they need. Some are just in need, and they can't help the situation that they are in. We are thankful for The Assistance League. They are doing a great job of getting those uniforms," Lewis said.