Miles of tow trucks line the roads in honor of one of their own

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A line of tow trucks with lights flashing as far as the eye could see Saturday afternoon in Mobile. It was part of a touching tribute to a local tow truck driver who passed away on Aug. 15, 2020.

Ramsy Price Williams was only 32-years-old. His neighbor, Lynn Carrigan, told WKRG News 5 that he had a heart transplant in 2015, but his body started rejecting the heart and he died at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans. Lynn says his sister died the same way two years ago.

Ramsy Price was a tow truck driver for ‘Anytime Towing’ and ‘Tri-State Recovery.’ His love of tow trucks started when he was just a boy. His truck, which we’re told was kept “immaculate,” led the pack as he was laid to rest.