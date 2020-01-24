Miami in the North? Pittsburgh in the South? 2020 Senior Bowl features weird rosters

Oregon’s Justin Herbert of the South squad runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Three schools will have players on both the North and South rosters Saturday

Forgive fans if they get a little confused at Saturday’s Senior Bowl game. Used to cheering for the South, they might end up scratching their heads a little bit when they realize players from schools in Florida, Georgia and Texas are playing for the North.

The rosters this year stretch geographic credulity.

Often the Senior Bowl has had to take a few geographic liberties to equally distribute players by position. But the 2020 game seems to have more than a few curious placements.

For example, there are players from Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon, Cincinnati, Colorado, and Pittsburgh on the South squad.

Meantime, players from Miami, Georgia Southern, Auburn, Texas A&M, Baylor, SMU and TCU will play for the North.

In addition, Okalhoma, Ohio State, and Auburn will have players on BOTH teams. We could see Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore sacking his Sooner teammate, quarterback Jalen Hurts!

Best idea, buy a program at the game Saturday!