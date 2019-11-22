MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A vibrant meteor shower is expected Thursday night, but some folks on the Gulf Coast may have a hard time seeing it.
The meteor shower is called the alpha Monocerotids (AMO) and is expected to peak November 21-22. The time to look will be Thursday night starting around 10:50 PM CST. The shower should become visible in the east southeastern sky. This will be brief according to an article from the SETI Institute and NASA Ames Research Center (Peter Jenniskens and Esko Lyytinen), and a very brief “outburst” is likely (15-40 minutes) with the earth passing through debris from an unknown comet. The article states that we could see as many as several meteors per minute at its peak!
Unfortunately, some high clouds will be streaming in from the west. This could obstruct the shower.
Meteor outburst possible Thursday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A vibrant meteor shower is expected Thursday night, but some folks on the Gulf Coast may have a hard time seeing it.