Meteor outburst possible Thursday night

With Thanksgiving coming up next week, we're here at the Finch household have the Finch Fried Turkey. We’ve been frying turkeys for years and there is a good, safe way to do this. Today we are going to show you several ways to properly prepare your turkey for frying. The first thing that we always do here is to buy our turkey three or four days before Thanksgiving. That way we have three or four days to thaw it out in the refrigerator and that’s the most important part when frying turkeys is to have your turkey properly thawed.

You want to put your bird in with the frying part in the pot and then I just take a garden hose and I fill it up. Okay, and once I get the water up about an inch above the bird, then I will take my tongs, pull my bird out. After I get my turkey out I’m going to put my little marker here. And I’ve just got an ‘X’ on a piece of tape and that lets me know that the bottom of the piece of tape is where I want my oil to come to so I’ll pour out my water, I’ll dry it off real good and then I’ll put the oil back in there and I’ll bring it up to this level.