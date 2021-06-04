Men found burned to death in car may have been reported missing to Evergreen Police

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 is learning new details Friday after two Evergreen men were found burned to death inside a car near Georgiana Wednesday morning. Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond says his office is looking into the possibility that these two men are the same men who were reported missing in neighboring Conecuh County.

Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock confirms both men were from Evergreen, but it’s too soon to tell if they were the individuals reported missing.

Evergreen Police have been working closely with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to help make that connection. Evidence from the scene was sent off for forensic testing, but it could take weeks before positive identifications are made.

A burned car was reported to the BCSO by loggers Wednesday morning after it was discovered on Mt. Pisgah Road, northwest of I-65 near Georgiana. The bodies of both men were found inside by investigators.

The FBI office in Mobile was sent to Butler County to help process the scene, although no details have been released as to what was found. Sheriff Bond tells WKRG News 5 he can’t comment on the evidence found at the scene, but he hoped to give an update in the coming days.