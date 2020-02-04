Memorial Service set for the “Sea Lord of Mobile,” Captain Hal Pierce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A memorial service will be held Monday, February 10 for Captain Hal Pierce at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. with the service at 11:30 a.m. in the aircraft pavilion.

Pierce died January 17th at the age of 87. He served 31 years in the Navy and held the honorary title of ‘Sea Lord of Mobile.’ Pierce was known as a tireless advocate for veterans in Mobile and all along the Gulf Coast. He was also involved in the preservation and protection of Middle Bay Lighthouse in Mobile Bay for thirty years. Pierce also served as a commissioner on the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Commission for many years.

His family asks that expressions of condolence be made to the U.S.S. Alabama Foundation. https://www.ussalabama.com/get-involved/foundation/

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories