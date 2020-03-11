Mel Showers to be inducted into Emmys’ Gold Circle

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a rare honor, for a rare feat in local television news. But WKRG’s Mel Showers is receiving yet another honor for his 50 years of dedication to covering the Gulf Coast. WKRG News 5 has learned that Showers will receive the Gold Circle Award from during the Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards in Orlando Florida this December.

According to the Suncoast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, “the Gold Circle recognizes individuals who have worked with distinction in the television industry within the Suncoast region of the State of Florida, the State of Louisiana, the Mobile, Alabama – Pensacola, Florida television market and/or the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico for fifty years or more. “

Mel will be inducted into the Gold Cirlce on December 12, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.

