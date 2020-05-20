UPDATE: MCSO ID’s man shot and killed by deputy

UPDATE: Capt. Paul Burch has identified the suspect as 32-year-old Levi Morse.

Levi Morse

Morse has been arrested multiple times for domestic violence, resisting arrest and theft of property.

UPDATE (9:00 p.m. 5/19/20): Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect who was shot and killed had a history of domestic violence. Other family members were assaulted during the incident.

The man pointed a gun at deputies and a 40-year veteran sheriff’s deputy fired one shot and struck the suspect in the chest.

No deputies were injured. Burch says the suspect has a history with law enforcement, and deputies have been to the property before.

MCSO says the suspect was given repeated commands to drop the gun, and he chose to not do that. MCSO Major Crimes is investigating. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich says the investigation is ongoing.

Original story

CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting at 12500 Roberts Road in Chunchula Tuesday evening. Capt. Paul Burch said they were called out for a domestic call, and the suspect pulled out a gun and was shot and killed by deputies.

News 5 has a crew on the way. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.