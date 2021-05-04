Cancellations, closures due to severe weather Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cancelled_1523652390163.png

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday evening,

MOBILE COUNTY:

The Mobile County Public School System is canceling all after-school activities, including after-school care. The school system says if permissible, activities may be rescheduled.

Bishop State Community College will cancel all classes and close all campuses beginning at 4 p.m. today. Campuses will reopen and classes will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories