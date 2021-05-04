Cancellations, closures due to severe weather Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the threat of severe weather Tuesday evening,

MOBILE COUNTY:

The Mobile County Public School System is canceling all after-school activities, including after-school care. The school system says if permissible, activities may be rescheduled.

Bishop State Community College will cancel all classes and close all campuses beginning at 4 p.m. today. Campuses will reopen and classes will resume their regular schedules on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.