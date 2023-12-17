MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owners of Optimized Technical Solutions are making a hefty donation to those in need in McIntosh.

Travis and Barrett Griffin donated over 200 hot meals and $10,000 gifts to needy residents. The company will also contribute to McIntosh Elementary, McIntosh High School and the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department.

The Griffin brothers presented the donations at McIntosh Town Hall on Saturday.

“Our roots run deep in McIntosh, and the holidays are a time for us to reflect on the importance of community and connection,” Travis Griffin said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and opportunities this town provided us as we grew up, and it’s our privilege to give back in a meaningful way.”