McGregor Ave. construction to last three more months

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV) — McGregor Avenue will be closed at least three more months because of construction. Crews are installing sidewalks, curbs, and improving drainage. The road closed in early April and construction was slated to last four to six months. Weather has caused a delay in completing the project.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Anitra Henderson, responded to an email this week from News 5 asking how long construction would last.

“McGregor Ave construction is progressing. With hopes of little to no delays due to weather, we are looking at completion within the next three months,” Henderson said.

The road is open only to local traffic. Several drivers have been ticketed for not adhering to detours.