Mark Your Calendar: Sensational 60’s at the History Museum of Mobile

Today on Mark Your Calendar, we were joined by Meg Fowler, Director at the History Museum of Mobile and Stephanie Evans to discuss a new exhibit.

The History Museum of Mobile is holding a “Sensational Sixties: Fashions from a Defining Decade,” that features 1960s fashions from haute couture to hippies. The exhibit opened on May 31, 2019, and will be available to explore through August 18. The exhibit explores fashion as an entry point to the politics and culture of our nation’s most turbulent decade. From bikinis named for an atomic testing site, to trousers contributing to burgeoning feminism, to mod materials inspired by the space race, the styles of the 1960s open up an exciting world of social and cultural revolutions.

