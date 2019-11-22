Mark Your Calendar 11/22: “Bay Bash”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Casi Callaway with the Mobile Baykeeper joins us to preview their upcoming premier event “Bay Bash”. It is put on by and benefits Mobile Baykeeper. The information is as follows:
Name of Event: Bay Bash
Organization putting on the event: Mobile Baykeeper
Organization benefitting the event: Mobile Baykeeper
Date(s): Thursday, December 5
Time(s): 6pm – 10pm
Location: GulfQuest Maritime Museum
Contact number for use on air: 251-433-4229
Website for information: mobilebaykeeper.org/baybash
Description of event: “Celebrating the bounty of Mobile Bay” Bay Bash is an annual celebration of the beauty, health, and heritage of Mobile Bay and our coastal communities. The event features delicious local seafood from chefs, caterers, and restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, cocktails, live music, and a silent auction all along the Mobile River. Buy tickets online at mobilebaykeeper.org/baybash