Managing stress-induced procrastination

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Police say a man acted in self defense when he shot his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend while he was assaulting him.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, at about 12:40 a.m., police responded to the Comfort Inn, 5660 Tillman’s Corner Parkway, in reference to one shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. A woman said that she and the victim, her boyfriend, were exiting the room when her ex-boyfriend, who was outside the room, began to physically assault the boyfriend. The boyfriend was slammed to the ground, causing the ex-boyfriend's gun to fall from his waistband.