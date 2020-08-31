Managing stress-induced procrastination

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — Procrastination is something that can sneak up on all of us, especially when we are feeling stressed. Kari Whatley with Equine Therapy Group discusses some things people can do to get started on tasks that seem overwhelming and gives tips for people on how to overcome procrastination.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories