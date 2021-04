PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who killed his roommate and dumped his body behind a hair salon has been sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Donald Barbee, 51, killed disabled Vietnam veteran Hector Torres, 71, who was staying with him at the time. Barbee then dumped Torres’ body behind a hair salon on Beverly Parkway in August 2019. The victim’s body was found wrapped in a blanket and sheet.

Barbee had prior convictions including rape, failure to register as a sex offender and DUI.