MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is on the loose after he was allegedly involved in a murder Saturday night.

Michael Dewayne Thomas, 47, was allegedly involved in the murder of Kimberly Niccol Kidd, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright. Thomas and Kidd were in a dating relationship, the sheriff said.

Officials described the crime as “domestic violence-type murder.” Deputies are actively searching for Thomas and consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 575-2963.

