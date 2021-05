GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores police say Joe Fitzgerald Foster Jr. has been apprehended and transferred to the Baldwin County Detention Facility.

Foster was wanted by the Gulf Shores Police Department for his involvement in an early morning shooting at Cohiba Dunes Cigar Bar on Jan. 17. His charges include shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

Foster also has additional charges from other local agencies.