Man wanted for questioning in Escambia County, Florida homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning only in the shooting death of a man early Friday morning.

ECSO is searching for Quaron Sahmad Pitt. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Larry Fountain was found dead with gunshot wounds at the Pines at Warrington apartments at 4101 West Navy Boulevard just before 2 a.m., according to ECSO.

There is no other information being released about what happened.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the man’s death to call the sheriff’s office at (850) 436-9630.

