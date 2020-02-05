Man wanted for questioning in credit card fraud case

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning only in a credit card fraud that happened Jan. 28 in the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Road. If you know who he is, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641.
