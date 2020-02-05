Man wanted for questioning in credit card fraud case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning only in a credit card fraud that happened Jan. 28 in the 2600 block of C.T. Switzer Road. If you know who he is, contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (228) 435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at (228) 392-0641.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories