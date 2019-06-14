Man shot during robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say a man was shot after two men forced themselves into his home early Friday morning.

It happened on the 1100 block of Cottrell Street. The victim told police he heard a knock on his door around 1:15 a.m. and when he opened the door, two men rushed into his home.

Police say as the victim was running away, one of the men fired a round, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the men took some items from the victim’s home before running away.