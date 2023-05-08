BELLEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot and killed at his home Sunday night in the Belleville community, according to officials with the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

Conecuh County Sheriff Randy Brock said they have two suspects in custody. CCSO is assisting the State Bureau of Investigation on the case. The victim was taken to Evergreen Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The shooting happed around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim’s name is not being released until his next of kin is notified. WKRG is working to gather more details. We will update this story when more information becomes available.