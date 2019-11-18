Man sentenced to 17+ years for Pensacola Family Dollar brawl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison after punching his girlfriend several times inside a Pensacola Family Dollar.

Derrick Harris, 31, got into an argument with the victim on February 19th inside the store. Harris left and as his girlfriend was checking out he came back and punched her in the face when store employees told him to leave.

While the victim was on the phone with 911 Harris came back and knocked her to the floor and struck her several times and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Store employees tried to help and the manager pulled a baseball bat and ordered everyone to get behind her. Harris took the bat swinging it at the victim’s head but he missed and hit several bottles of wine and other items before leaving the store.

Harris has prior charges including battery on law enforcement, aggravated battery, resisting officers, tampering with evidence and criminal mischief.