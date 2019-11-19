Man robs woman in home at gunpoint, sparks police chase

HURLEY, Miss. (WKRG) – Press Release from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office:
A Perkinston man is in jail on various charges that started with a home invasion. Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 3:00 Monday (November 18), 29-year old Rusty Bond held up a woman at her home in the Hurley community. He allegedly took her car keys and money and took off in her car going south on Highway 63. That’s where Mississippi Highway Patrol initiated a chase that proceeded across Wade-Vancleave Road, where Jackson County deputies joined the pursuit. It continued to Highway 57, and onto I-10 westbound.
Sheriff Ezell says once Bond reached the Ocean Springs exit, he bailed out of the car near the Ramada Limited motel. After a short chase, deputies caught him and took him to the Adult Detention Center.
The sheriff’s department is charging Bond with home invasion and motor vehicle theft. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is expected to add its own charges against Bond.