BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Conecuh County died in an early morning crash in Escambia County, Alabama on Wednesday.

According to Alabama State Troopers, 20-year-old Garrett Salter of Castleberry died in a crash on U.S. 31 two miles north of Brewton at around 4:50 a.m.

Troopers say Salter’s SUV left the roadway and overturned.

Investigators say Salter was not wearing a seatbelt.