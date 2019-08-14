Man invites World War II veterans to celebrate his birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man celebrated his 82nd birthday Wednesday by inviting two honorees.

The two honorees are World War II veterans. John Guy is one of the veterans who attended. He served in Europe in the Army.

The birthday boy, Freddy Sigler, spends most of his time on a plot at the corner of Congress and Lexington in Mobile. His son, Norman, says Freddy is usually found there, which is where they used to have a house, until Hurricane Frederick came, destroying it. Freddy grew up in the same area, too. His son says he uses the lot now as a makeshift community center.

“This lot, if you drive by here any given day, you’ll see 4-5 people here, and so this is just a community for him,” explained Norman.

Norman says his father wanted to recognize the two veterans, his friends, while celebrating his birthday.

Guy is 92, and says he appreciates the support by the community.

Sigler cooked up barbecue for the dozens of people who came out to celebrate with him.