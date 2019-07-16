Man identified in deadly Conecuh County crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Just yesterday, Mobile's Legislative Delegation sent a letter to Governor Kay Ivey voicing their concerns about tolls proposed to pay for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project. The proposed $3 to $6 tolls each way have been a bone of contention to many who travel to and from Mobile and Baldwin County each day.

The Delegation joins Rep. Bradley Byrne, the mayors of the Eastern Shore cities, and some 25 thousand people on State Auditor Jim Zeigler's 'Block the Mobile Bayway Toll' Facebook page.