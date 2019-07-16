CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM ALEA: A two-vehicle crash at 4:15 p.m. Monday, July 15, has claimed the life of a Repton man. Brian Scott Dantzler, 45, was killed when the 2008 Buick Lucerne he was driving collided with a 2016 International 4400. Dantzler was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the International, Randall Whatley, 47, of Evergreen was uninjured in the collision. The crash occurred on Old Stage Road, seven miles southeast of Monroeville. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Man identified in deadly Conecuh County crash
