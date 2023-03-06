MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was found with drugs during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post made by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Joshua Darrell Watson was arrested in the Bermuda community after he was found with Synthetic Cannabinoids, Cocaine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and drug paraphernalia while concealing a loaded firearm.

A picture posted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shows money, a gun, pills and a bag of what is presumed to be drugs.