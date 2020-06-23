Man dies days after Monroe County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Vrendenburgh man has died days after being involved in a crash last Thursday evening in Monroe County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

ALEA says the single-vehicle accident happened at 7 p.m. on June 18 on County Road 56, five miles northwest of Beatrice. 34-year-old Strother Dortch Jr. was killed when his 2004 GMC 2500 left the road and overturned.

ALEA says Dortch, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital in Mobile where he died from his injuries Tuesday, June 23.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories