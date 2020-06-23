Man dies days after Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Vrendenburgh man has died days after being involved in a crash last Thursday evening in Monroe County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.
ALEA says the single-vehicle accident happened at 7 p.m. on June 18 on County Road 56, five miles northwest of Beatrice. 34-year-old Strother Dortch Jr. was killed when his 2004 GMC 2500 left the road and overturned.
ALEA says Dortch, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital in Mobile where he died from his injuries Tuesday, June 23.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use of blackface in sketches
- Ready to fly again? Lack of a federal plan to reopen skies leaves travelers largely on their own
- Austal to expand to making steel ships
- Brother of suspect who ran from Thomasville Police wants answers after deadly crash
- New short film showcases coal ash in Alabama, plans future for Mobile-Tensaw Delta