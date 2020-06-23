Man dies days after Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Vrendenburgh man has died days after being involved in a crash last Thursday evening in Monroe County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports.

ALEA says the single-vehicle accident happened at 7 p.m. on June 18 on County Road 56, five miles northwest of Beatrice. 34-year-old Strother Dortch Jr. was killed when his 2004 GMC 2500 left the road and overturned.

ALEA says Dortch, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to University Hospital in Mobile where he died from his injuries Tuesday, June 23.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

