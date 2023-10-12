MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Monroeville Police Department arrested a man Tuesday for an unrelated offense but later charged him with murder.

Officers responded to South Alabama Avenue, near the intersection of Tiger Drive, where there was a reported unresponsive man lying in the roadway.

They found a man who had what looked like a gunshot wound. He was transported to Monroe County Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses who saw the man before he was transported to the hospital provided officers with a vehicle description, according to the MPD news release.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description around 10 p.m. and arrested a man and a woman for unrelated offenses.

After further investigation, the man driving the car, Sammie Earl Lyons Jr., was charged with murder, according to the release.

MPD is still investigating this incident.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.