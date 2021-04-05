Man charged with drug trafficking after Brewton police find large amount of synthetic marijuana

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is facing a drug trafficking charge after Brewton police found a large amount of synthetic marijuana, marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On Monday, April 5, a Brewton police officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Willie McCants, Jr. During the course of the traffic stop, officers found McCants was in possession of two large plastic bags containing synthetic cannabinoids (spice), two clear plastic bags containing marijuana, and a small amount of methamphetamine. Officers also found 25 sealed bags containing synthetic cannabinoids as well as more than $2,000 in cash.

Because of the weight of the synthetic cannabinoids, McCants was charged with drug trafficking. McCants was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana.