Man charged with child neglect after toddler wanders down busy street

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a young toddler allegedly left his home and wandered down a busy street Tuesday morning.

Timothy McEvoy, 70, was charged with child neglect. He was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a toddler was found wandering around outside Pensacola Beach Elementary School.

McEvoy’s residence address was redacted from the arrest report but it states the child, whose age is unknown, must have crossed two high traffic roads to get to the school.

McEvoy’s account of what happened was also redacted from the report.

McEvoy was in a direct caregiver role of the child and failed to maintain the child’s safety, supervision and shelter, according to the sheriff’s office.

