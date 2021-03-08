Man charged with attempted murder in Pensacola Village shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Starting Monday, the vaccine availability will expand to those who are 60 years and older.

As COVID-19 numbers are going down in Pensacola, Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday that city hall will reopen to the public next week. Mayor Robinson has used the hospitalization numbers as a guide to reopening. It was close to 300 in January and Monday, it was at 68. Once the number drops below 50, the mayor said that could mean fewer restrictions.