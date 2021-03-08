Man charged with attempted murder in Pensacola Village shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola Police have arrested a man for a shooting at Pensacola Village on March 3rd.
Willie Fitzgerald Rankins is charged with attempted murder and criminal mischief. Police say he fired multiple shots at the apartment complex. At least one round went into an occupied apartment. No one was hurt. Rankins also had several outstanding warrants for other crimes.
