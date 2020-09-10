Man charged with arson, fraud after burning his house down

JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been charged with arson and insurance fraud after allegedly burning his house to the ground last year.

Michael Jameson is accused of emailing a licensed Florida insurance agent seeking to inflate the coverage limits for his new home by 57 percent and the coverage limits for personal property to about 75 percent of the value of the home at 4391 Curt Lane.

In August 2019, about 70 days after purchasing and moving into the home, Jameson is accused of putting several wooden pallets and fence boards throughout the house, pouring gasoline everywhere then setting the home on fire.

Jameson was arrested Thursday and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

LATEST STORIES