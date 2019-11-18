Man charged in hit-and-run involving multiple cars

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been arrested after hitting several vehicles with his truck on Highway 98 near Cody Avenue then leaving the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Bryan Smith, 33, of Killen, Ala., was driving westbound on US 98 Wednesday afternoon when he drove in the center of the left and right lanes crashing into three other cars, according to FHP. Troopers say Smith had been involved in a hit-and-run earlier in the Mary Esther city limits.

Okaloosa County deputies arrested Smith as he tried to steal another vehicle to leave the scene. Troopers say they believe Smith was under the influence due to his “irrational behavior and language.”

Smith is in the Okaloosa County Jail on a $3,000 bond.