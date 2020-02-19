Man breaks into Grove Hill woman’s home while she sleeps, gets away

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – Clarke County Sheriff Ray Norris confirms they are searching for a suspect who broke into a woman’s home early Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Norris says a man pulled the screen from a window and climbed into the woman’s home while she was still sleeping. This happened at a home along Highway 43 near The Purple Cow. Norris says the man was rummaging through the homeowner’s medicine cabinet.
A brief search of the area was conducted by deputies and a K-9 unit. The suspect was not found. No details about the suspect have been released as of yet.
