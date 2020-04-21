Man barricades himself inside of Atmore home

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Atmore Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team are gathering outside a home on Sneed Drive attempting to make contact with the person inside. Few details are available at this time, but we’re told a man has barricaded himself inside a home.
Blake Brown is LIVE on the scene
Police have the road blocked. Law enforcement arrived on scene after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
We’re working to gather more information and will update this story as it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Knoxville creator talks about the release of ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix
- Mobile doctor describes what it’s like working the frontlines of COVID-19
- 7 virus cases appear related to in-person voting in Wisconsin, health officials say
- Jobless claims rise in Far West Texas as stay-at-home orders, travel ban keep shops closed
- WATCH: Tony Spell addresses supporters after posting bail