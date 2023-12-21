CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured Sunday.

Quentin Williams, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with five counts of attempted murder and four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Quentin Williams. (Photo courtesy Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith)

Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said the shooting was a “coordinated attack” on a person, and more arrests will be made. The intended target was near several others when he was getting into a car, which is why other people were in the crossfire, according to the sheriff. Over 50 shots were fired.

Smith also said there were five people in the vehicle, but only four were hit.

The sheriff previously told News 5 the shooting stemmed from an argument and three people had been identified as persons of interest. The shooting happened on Walker Springs Road near Wooded Acres Road.