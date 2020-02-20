Man arrested for attempted arson, child abuse at hotel room

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after police say he got into a fight with his pregnant girlfriend then tried to set the Days Inn hotel room on fire around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Fort Walton Beach police officers were called to 135 Miracle Strip Parkway and found Miguel Antonio Gonzalez-Montes, 24, who had been involved with a physical altercation with his girlfriend. Police say he later poured gasoline on the outside of the hotel room. When the girlfriend and five children opened the door he ran, according to police.

Officers and detectives quickly coordinated a BOLO to local law enforcement agencies. A short time later, Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies located Montes who was detained and later arrested by Fort Walton Beach Police detectives.

Montes was charged with attempted arson, five counts of child abuse, and aggravated domestic battery to a pregnant female. This case is still an active investigation and any person with information is asked to contact Detective Eric Boucher at 850-833-9546.

