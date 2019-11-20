Man arrested during traffic stop on sodomy charges

Timothy Dewayne Thomas Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop for an outstanding Sodomy 1st arrest warrant Monday.

This arrest came after the Bay Minette Police Department was notified in early October 2019 by DHR regarding a minor child who had been assaulted.

Investigators determined through their investigation that Thomas was the suspect and developed probable cause to issue a warrant for his arrest for the charge of Sodomy in the first degree.

Thomas is currently in the Baldwin County Corrections Center held on a no bond.

A bond hearing will be set and we will release that information when it comes available.

No other details or information is available for release at this time regarding this arrest.

