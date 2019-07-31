Man arrested after alleged shootout at Pensacola apartment complex

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after several residents at Oakwood Terrace Apartments reported waking up early Wednesday morning to gunfire outside.

Flenory Lee, 45, is accused of getting in a fight and exchanging gunfire with another man at the apartments at 700 Truman Avenue.

A deputy reported hearing multiple gunshots when he arrived on scene. A woman told the deputy there were two shooters. Several shell casings were found.

Witnesses told investigators Lee got into a fight with another unknown man and they started firing shots at each other.

A woman reported her bedroom window was shot out. Another person reported a bullet hole in the front windshield of a vehicle.

Lee was found walking along Massachusetts Avenue with a loaded gun. He was taken to the Escambia County Jail with a $51,000 bond.