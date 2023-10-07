MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence, took her property and fled the scene before Mobile police arrived.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported domestic dispute involving a burglary on Tuesday just after 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Calmes Street.

On the scene, officers learned the victim’s ex-boyfriend allegedly, unlawfully entered her residence, took her property and fled the scene.

They located Levernon Wallace, 35, and arrested him. He is charged with domestic violence in the second degree for burglary. His bond is pending.