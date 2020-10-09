Man accused of stealing from Hurricane Sally flood victims

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after he was caught allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a car that flooded in the Bristol Park neighborhood after Hurricane Sally.

Darin Mathis, 35, is accused of raising a blue Mini Cooper on a jack then cutting and removing the catalytic converter. He’s also accused of rummaging through a Dodge Ram next to it. Both vehicles flooded during the hurricane. They belong to a woman who, neighbors say, left her home on Bristol Park Road and moved out of state.

Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the area and found two bags on the ground. One of them had Mathis’ tools and the other had the catalytic converter.

Not far from there, they found Mathis in the woods near the Elevenmile Creek but he ran away.

Mathis was found a few minutes later at the embankment of the creek buried in a sandbar. Deputies pulled him out and put him in handcuffs.

Mathis had several warrants out for his arrest and he’s been in jail over a dozen times in the past decade. He’s now back in jail with no bond.

LATEST STORIES