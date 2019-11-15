Man accused of stabbing 82-year-old woman during Pensacola home invasion sentenced

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — 20-year-old Tyler Owens was sentenced to 60 years in state prison for Attempted First Degree Premeditated Murder with a Weapon, Home Invasion Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Aggravated Battery upon a person 65 years of age or older with great bodily harm.

Pensacola Police say, On June 9, 2018 Owens entered Carol Carmichael’s home while she was resting in her recliner. Owens slashed her face and neck, according to Pensacola Police.

Police say Owens stole some of the victim’s personal items and a glass jar that contained money she had collected for her church. Investigators recovered several of the items from Owens apartment.

LATEST STORIES: