Man accused of sexually assaulting girl every day for years

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the time she was 11 until recently when she turned 14.

Larry Snipes, 45, is charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Snipes is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at his home. The arrest report states Snipes also forced someone else to assault the girl with him.

The victim said Snipes gave her drugs before the alleged sexual assault. Since the initial assault, the victim said Snipes forced her to perform oral sex every day and sometimes twice a day.

Snipes is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

