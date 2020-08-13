Man accused of sexually assaulting girl every day for years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the time she was 11 until recently when she turned 14.

Larry Snipes, 45, is charged with sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Snipes is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at his home. The arrest report states Snipes also forced someone else to assault the girl with him.

The victim said Snipes gave her drugs before the alleged sexual assault. Since the initial assault, the victim said Snipes forced her to perform oral sex every day and sometimes twice a day.

Snipes is being held in the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories