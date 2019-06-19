Man accused of beating child with extension cord leaving welts

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man has been arrested after a child told them he was told to get naked and was then beaten with an extension cord.

Julius Dees, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

The child said Dees left welts on his back, chest, left shoulder and right arm.

Dees’ relationship to the child is redacted in the arrest report but it does meet domestic violence criteria.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and the child will be in the custody of his mother for the duration of the summer.

Dees is in the Escambia County Jail with a $50,000 bond.