Man accused of assaulting woman after she calls his friend a racial slur

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested in a domestic violence case where he’s accused of beating a woman after she refused to help him find his pipe to smoke “spice” and after she then called his friend a racial slur, according to the arrest report.

Brandon Kyle Mann, 35, is charged with simple assault, battery and false imprisonment.

The victim said Mann woke up from his sleep and punched her in the face and was looking for his pipe that he uses to smoke synthetic marijuana also known as “spice.”

The victim said Mann told her to get up and find his pipe for him but she said no. The victim said there was a black man, who is friends with Mann, sleeping on the floor next to the bed. She told Mann to tell his “n—–” friend to get up and find the pipe, according to the arrest report.

Mann then allegedly punched her in the face and slammed her head against the washing machine. She said she tried to fight back but he continued to beat her slamming her head against the wall and told her he would kill her. She said she was able to dump a glass of water off the table onto Mann’s feet allowing her to get away. She showed up to the hospital bleeding from her mouth and blood was covering her hand and lower part of her face.

Mann is in jail on an $8,500 bond.

