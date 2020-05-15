Lupus community works to raise awareness during COVID-19

Gulf Coast (WKRG) — Andreannia Bush has been living with lupus for more than two decades.

“Most of the time, you’ll present yourself as being well to other people, when on the inside you’re in pain from head to toe and almost falling apart,” Bush said.

Lupus is a disease where the immune system attacks itself.

“5 million people have lupus worldwide. 1.5 million Americans have lupus. 27 thousand Alabamians have lupus and there’s no cure,” Bush said

Now with the threat of the coronavirus, Bush said even going to the doctor is risky.

“I’ve been tested for COVID-19, because I was asymptomatic, but when I found out I was negative, I was afraid to go in because I didn’t want to take that chance of catching this disease,” she said.

With statewide shutdowns across the country, advocates are finding it harder to raise awareness.

For people in the Panhandle, the Lupus Foundation Florida Chapter is turning to the web.

“We’re looking at things like doing doing virtual walks and virtual runs,” said Nick Monfreda with Lupus Florida Chapter.

Monfreda said as states start to reopen, the threat for lupus patients still remains high.

“If you have to go shopping, try to go during a time when the store isn’t busy. Keep wearing your mask and your gloves. Try to work remote if possible,” Monfreda said.

Despite major events being put on hold, advocates like Bush encourage everyone to put on purple throughout the month of May to stand in solidarity.

“We need to rally support, get this awareness out to the community. For the benefit of the community.”

