GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale woman was found dead Saturday after a single-vehicle crash, according to the George County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, District 3 first responders, the Barton Volunteer Fire Department, and ASAP EMS Service responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 p.m.

Haley Hendriz, 28, was found dead in her vehicle on Barton Agricola Road in the Barton community. The sheriff’s office believes speed played a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or submit an anonymous tip online to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.