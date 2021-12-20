Lucedale sex offender injures officer, jumps off bridge, sheriff says

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — A Lucedale man has been arrested after he allegedly injured a deputy during an early morning pursuit Sunday, Dec. 19.

Terry Allen Erwin, 44, was out on bond for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said Erwin had been suspected of using counterfeit money at a convenience store on Highway 63 in the Wade community.

When the deputy got to the store, he found Erwin sitting in his vehicle. The deputy asked Erwin to get out of his vehicle but he took off, running over the deputy’s foot. The deputy suffered minor injuries as a result.

Erwin then wrecked his car on Big Point Road reservoir bridge and jumped into the water. The Northeast Fire Department launched a boat into the reservoir and Erwin was caught.

Erwin was charged with felony pursuit and felony assault on a police officer. Monday afternoon at a court hearing, Judge Mark Watts set Erwin’s bond at $200,000 for those charges. However, he will not be able to make bond because the judge revoked his bond on the sex offender charges.

Erwin is also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on an outstanding unrelated warrant.