LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week.

Performers from George and Greene counties include:

Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ

Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. Friday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ and Saturday at Neon Moon

Forrest Proctor, country blues : 7 p.m. Friday at Hickory Hill Country Club & Resort and 6 p.m. Saturday at Neon Moon

Hillary Reese, country: 2 p.m. Saturday in Youth Showcase at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ and 6 p.m. at Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

The 13th year of the free event kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15 at venues across Gautier and Ocean Springs with original music from over 100 local and national songwriters in all genres.

The Miss. Songwriters Hall of Fame will hold an induction ceremony Thursday night with new inductees:

Hank Cochran (wrote #1 country songs like “I Fall to Pieces” for Patsy Cline)

Bobbie Gentry (Grammy-winning contemporary and country artist for “Ode to Billie Joe”)

Robert Johnson (blues musician, Rolling Stone “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”)

Clay Mills (#1 hits include “Beautiful Mess” for Diamond Rio and “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It” for Darius Rucker)

Conway Twitty (58 country albums recorded with 55 #1 singles, “Hello Darlin” in Grammy Hall of Fame)

Songwriter workshop sessions begin Saturday morning with Clay Mills, Jason Duke and SongTownUSA coaching on how to master melody writing and how to write lyrics that connect with an audience.

The festival is hosted by the Mississippi Songwriters Alliance with a mission of promoting and preserving the art of songwriting. In addition to the festival and hall of fame, they host educational workshops throughout the year for students to learn about creating music.